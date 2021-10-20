Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 909,575 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

