Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

