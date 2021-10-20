Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

