Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,101 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

