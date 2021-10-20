Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $788,000 Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENEA stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $466.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

