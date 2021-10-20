Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of The Marcus worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Marcus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

