Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 69,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

