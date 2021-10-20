Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 187,856 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of Northern Technologies International worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

