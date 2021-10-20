Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $101,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $718.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.