Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 260,423 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Kimball Electronics worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 124,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $101,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $514,150. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

