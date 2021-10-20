Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 318.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.99. 281,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

