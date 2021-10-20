Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,438. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

