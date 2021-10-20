Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley cut their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

