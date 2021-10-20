Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $16.26 Million Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atlas by 154.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 156,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 164,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 17,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

