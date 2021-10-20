Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $20.95 Million Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,360 shares during the period. MasterCraft Boat makes up approximately 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.20% of MasterCraft Boat worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 143,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $502.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.18.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

