Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $29.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $$78.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 43,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,938. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.