Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Zynex worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,486. The company has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

