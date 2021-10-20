Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,875 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 495,736 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 18,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

