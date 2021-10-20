Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. XPEL accounts for approximately 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of XPEL worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,602,688.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,919,985 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. 3,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,438. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

