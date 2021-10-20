Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 4.7%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 23,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 10,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.