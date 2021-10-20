PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $51.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $49.30. PureTech Health shares last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 161 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,465.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

