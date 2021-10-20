Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

AVDL stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

