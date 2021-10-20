Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

Ecolab stock opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.99. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

