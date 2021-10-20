Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

XOG stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $2,838,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 269,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

