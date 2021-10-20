Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

