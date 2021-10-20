Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.86.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$32.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.88. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of -577.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$33.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

