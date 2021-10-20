Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$32.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.88. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of -577.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$33.92.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.