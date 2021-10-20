Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.