QS Investors LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 52.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

