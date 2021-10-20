QS Investors LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,063,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,006,000 after buying an additional 73,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

