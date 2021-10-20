QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

