Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. 1,843,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

