Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of QSI opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
