Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $667,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

