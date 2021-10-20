Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $740,000 Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

