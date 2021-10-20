Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $724,000 in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Avanti Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

