Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,807 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Capital International Investors increased its position in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,446,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,204,000 after buying an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

