Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 71,477 Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 121.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 1,088.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 262,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,608 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $87,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

