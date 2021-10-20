Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 113.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 236,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.