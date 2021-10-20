QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,723.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 77% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $49,723.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

