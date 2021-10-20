Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Quidel worth $71,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

