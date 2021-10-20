Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

QTNT opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 597,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 9.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

