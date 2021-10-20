Rage Fan Reaches Market Capitalization of $891,560.03 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $891,560.03 and $62,874.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.