Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,604,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 412,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.24% of Range Resources worth $445,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of RRC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

