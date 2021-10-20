Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.