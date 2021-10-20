Rate3 (RTE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $216,368.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $592,491.04 and approximately $216,368.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.