Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $56.96 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,907,230,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

