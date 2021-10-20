Raymond James Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) a C$40.00 Price Target

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) received a C$40.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.15.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$31.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.64. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.12. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

