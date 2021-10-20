Raymond James Analysts Give Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) a C$1.10 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.27 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

