Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.10

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 2031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,280,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 55.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

