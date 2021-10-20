Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG):

10/13/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

10/12/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Montrose Environmental Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 422,511 shares of company stock valued at $25,891,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

